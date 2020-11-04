Longtime Monticello-area state representative Marion O'Neill is returning for another term in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

O'Neill defeated DFL challenger Joe Rosh by a 13,920-8,114 margin. O'Neill had 63.07 of the vote in the House District 29B election.

