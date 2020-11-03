Longtime Monticello-area state representative Marion O'Neill ran out to an early 600 vote lead over DFL incumbent Joe Rosh with 10 percent of the vote reporting.

O'Neill, the GOP candidate, had a 884-282 lead over Rosh. That is a 75.81 percent lead in early reporting.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

