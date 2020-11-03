Longtime Monticello-area state representative Marion O'Neill 3,700 vote lead over DFL incumbent Joe Rosh.
Now, with 60 percent of the precincts reporting, O'Neill is carrying 65 percent of the vote among District 29B voters.
O'Neill, the GOP candidate, has a 4,323-4,323 lead over Rosh.
