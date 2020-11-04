Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, is returning to the Minnesota House after defeating DFL challenger Chad Hobot by nearly a 2-1 margin in a race that mirrored a special election earlier in 2020.
Novotny, who has served in the House since February, defeated Hobot 14,535 to 7,188. Novotny received 66.86 percent of the vote.
Novotny was elected to the Minnesota House District 30A in a Feb. 4 special election. He defeated Chad Hobot 1,983 to 1,141 following the resignation of longtime state representative Nick Zerwas.
