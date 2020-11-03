Monticello School District voters spoke- and they don't want to see an increase in the school district taxes.

A $6 million operating levy failed in the Nov. 3 election. Sixty-five percent of the voters did not favor the operating levy.

The operating levy failed 7,293 to 3,915.

