Big Lake will have a new mayor come January.
Big Lake city council member Paul Knier overwhelmingly defeated incumbent mayor Mike Wallen.
Knier garnered 61 percent of the vote. He received 2,901 votes to Wallen's 1,825 votes. Knier won by 1,076 votes.
Knier will have to resign from his council seat in order to become mayor.
