Chris Klein defeated Tom Vanek 835-618 in the only contested race for a spot on the Silver Creek Township Board of Supervisors.

Klein received 57 percent of the vote.

Sandy Forsman and Michael Ludenia ran unopposed in their bids for re-election.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

