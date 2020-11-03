GOP incumbent State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer is returning to the Minnesota Senate after a commanding victory over challenger Diane Nguyen in the race for the District 30 Senate race. 

Kiffmeyer defeated Nguyen with 67.57 percent of the vote.

Kiffmeyer had 32,864 votes to Nguyen's 15,730 votes in the race that represents Big Lake in the Minnesota Senate.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

