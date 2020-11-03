With 8 percent of the precincts reporting, GOP incumbent State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer held a 69 percent to 30 percent lead over DFL challenger Diane Nguyen.

Kiffmeyer had 309 votes to Nguyen's 133 votes in the race that represents Big Lake in the Minnesota Senate.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

