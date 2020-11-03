Lori Kampa, Amber Sixberry, and Tony Scales were the top vote-getters in the race for three seats on the Big Lake School Board.

Kampa led all candidates with 4,180 votes. Scales received 3,705 votes and Sixberry received 3,417 votes.

Challenger Barbara Chaffee received 2,606 votes while Katelyn Anne Bland finished with 2,314 votes.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

