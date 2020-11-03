Lori Kampa, Amber Sixberry, and Tony Scales were the top vote-getters in the race for three seats on the Big Lake School Board.

With 62 percent of the precincts reporting, Kampa led all candidates with 2,566 votes. Sixberry received 2,218 votes and Scales 2,172.

Challenger Barbara Chaffee had1,718 votes while Katelyn Anne Bland finished with 1,421 votes.

