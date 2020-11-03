With one of nine precincts reporting in the race for Wright County Commissioner - District 2, incumbent Darek Vetsch held a 3-vote lead over challenger Tom Perrault. 

Vetsch had 361 votes to Perrault's 358 votes.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

