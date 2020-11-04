Senator Bruce Anderson will be returning to the Minnesota State Capitol.

In the race for Monticello's state senator, incumbent Bruce Anderson received 63 percent of the vote in his re-election bid.

Anderson, the incumbent Republican candidate, had 29,790 votes to 13,244 votes for DFL challenger Chris Brazelton. 

Mary Murphy of the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis party had 3,941 votes- or 8.38 percent of the vote.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments