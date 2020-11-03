In the race for Monticello's state senator, incumbent Bruce Anderson has more than a 2-1 lead with 79 percent of the precincts reporting.
Anderson, the incumbent Republican candidate, had 21,988 votes to 9,550 votes for DFL challenger Chris Brazelton.
Mary Murphy of the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis party had 2,860 votes.
