In the race for Monticello's state senator, incumbent Bruce Anderson holds a 69.45 percent lead with 27 percent of the precincts reporting. 

Anderson, the incumbent Republican candidate, had 4,714 votes to 1,646 votes for DFL challenger Chris Brazelton. 

Mary Murphy of the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis party had 524 votes.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

