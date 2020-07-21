The two-week filing period for most federal, state and local elected offices starts Tuesday.
Cities and school districts in both Monticello and Big Lake are set to open the candidate filing period soon. Some area townships will be electing officials this Fall, as well.
In Monticello, there will be two new representatives on the Monticello City Council.
Mayor Brian Stumpf is not seeking re-election, nor is Councilmember Bill Fair.
Those two seats, as well as the council seat held by incumbent Jim Davidson, will be on the ballot come Nov. 3.
There are also three seats open on the Monticello School Board.
The terms of School Board Chair Jill Hoffman, Jeff Hegle and Missy Hanson are expiring on Dec. 31. The three seats will be on the November ballot.
In Big Lake, there will be a lot of activity when it comes to the city government election, with the mayoral seat and the seats of three council members expiring at the end of the year.
Mayor Mike Wallen has gone on record stating he will seek re-election. Councilor Paul Knier has gone on record stating he will challenge Wallen in the mayoral race.
Knier has two years remaining on his city council seat- the only seat that is not on the ballot this year.
Seats held by Seth Hansen, Rose Johnson, and Scott Zettervall will all be on the ballot Nov. 3. A number of people have stepped up stating their intentions to run for city council in Big Lake prior to the upcoming filing period.
On the Big Lake School Board, terms held by Mark Hedstrom, Amber Sixberry, and Tony Scales are expiring.
Big Lake Township has three expiring seats on its township board. There is one 2-year term and two 4-year terms on the Nov. 3 ballot.
In cities and school districts that do not have primary elections, the filing period is from July 28 to Aug. 11.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
