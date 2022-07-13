Chris Brazelton has filed her affidavit of candidacy for the SD29 Senate Seat representing South, Central and Western Wright County and a small portion of Meeker County. Election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
“Mass shootings are now common occurrences, and steps must be taken to not only tighten up the background checks to keep assault weapons out of the hands of those who are mentally ill or emotionally disturbed, but to provide the mental health services to those who are at high risk of harming themselves or others”, Brazelton said when announcing her filing.
“Respect for life must include our school children and innocent families going about their daily lives”, she added.
She went on to say, “I have a close friend whose mother died of sepsis when her doctor sent her home with a dead fetus in the womb, the doctor refusing to help the mother to abort. Her death left several young children without a mother. He was sent to Boys Town when his father was unable to care for him. This was before Roe v Wade, and now with the recent Supreme Court decision, women’s access to critical health care is in jeopardy. I am not satisfied that our current representatives will take action to protect our families, so I am running for office myself”.
