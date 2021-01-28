Bail was set at $1 million for an Albertville man who was involved in a 17-hour stand-off Tuesday, Jan. 26 near Eastview Education Center in Monticello.
The bail was set for Justin M. Dellwo during a January 28 bail hearing in Wright County District Court in Buffalo, according to Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes.
Dellwo was charged with felony firearms violations and one felony count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, Lutes stated.
The charges stem from a series of incidents that began to unfold with an alleged domestic assault altercation on the evening of Monday, January 25 in the city of Albertville.
Dellwo, 35 of Albertville, led law enforcement officers on a short chase into the city of Monticello, where deputies forced Dellwo’s vehicle to a stop came to a stop near the intersection of Fenning Avenue and School Boulevard.
The suspect, who was believed to be armed, refused to cooperate with authorities and remained holed up in his vehicle for about 17 hours until the Wright County Emergency Response Team and law enforcement from Sherburne and Hennepin counties forced Dellwo out of his vehicle by deploying a chemical agent.
After exiting his vehicle, Dellwo refused to follow commands from law enforcement officers and was struck with a foam baton, which debilitated Dellwo and allowed for his apprehension and arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
Following Dellwo’s arrest, a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle was retrieved from his vehicle. According to court records, Dellwo is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a 2020 felony drug conviction in Anoka County.
Wright County deputies first became aware of Dellwo on Monday, January 25 when they were called to the 10000 block of 64th Way NE in the City of Albertville on a report of a domestic assault by strangulation. Dellwo allegedly choked his wife and left the residence, the criminal complaint states. About four hours later, deputies returned to the residence on a second domestic assault complaint. On Dellwo’s return to the residence, he allegedly had a gun to his head, the complaint states.
Dellwo again left the scene. While responding to the residence on 64th Way, a Wright County deputy passed Dellwo’s 2004 Buick Rendezvous on County Road 37. The deputy followed Dellwo, who pulled over. Dellwo allegedly refused to follow the deputy’s commands and fled the scene. After a short pursuit along Jason Avenue and into Monticello, deputies deployed spike strips at Fenning Avenue and School Boulevard which disabled Dellwo’s vehicle.
Dellwo refused commands from law enforcement to exit his vehicle, the criminal complaint states. Deputies observed the rifle inside the vehicle, which resulted in the establishing of a large law enforcement presence. Law enforcement also established a perimeter around the location of Dellwo’s vehicle, closing off access to the area from many Monticello streets. Classes at the adjacent Eastview Education Center were subsequently canceled for the day.
The incident came to a resolution shortly after 6 p.m. when Dellwo was apprehended.
Dellwo was charged in Wright County Court with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of a machine gun or short-barreled shotgun, and fleeing an officer. If convicted of the firearm possession charges, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
