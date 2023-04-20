Tritium was detected by two additional testing wells at the Monticello nuclear power plant.
That was the word from a top official with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Wednesday, April 12.
Officials from Xcel Energy, the MPCA, and the Minnesota Department of Health were at the Minnesota State Capitol on April 12 where they were questioned about the tritium leak at the nuclear power plant by members of the Senate committee on Environment, Climate, and Legacy and the Senate committee on energy, utilities, environment, and climate.
Xcel Energy reported that it discovered the plant had leaked over 400,000 gallons of tritium-contaminated in November 2022.
Kirk Koudelka, assistant commissioner for the MPCA, testified before the Senate committees that tritium was detected in Xcel Energy additional testing wells at the end of December and mid-January, as well.
“At the end of December, there was indication that there was a little movement in the plume,” Koudelka said of the tritiated water that had leaked from a pipe between two buildings and then became located underneath the nuclear power plant.
Referencing that late December date, Koudelka testified before the Senate committees, “Another well picked it up for the first time.”
Koudelka said while there was movement of the plume detected, “We’re only really talking 150 feet just further north and running parallel to the river,” Koudelka said.
At that time, testing equipment around the facility continued to show that the plume had not moved off site and drinking water at the plant remained safe, he said.
A couple weeks later, tritium was detected in yet another well, Koudelka testified.
“In mid-January, we got detection on a well closer to the river than previously,” Koudelka said.
“However, while it was closer to the river, we have between that well and the river another series of wells that are showing non-detects,” Koudelka said.
There remained no threat to the river or drinking water supplies, Koudelka testified.
Koudelka said that also in January, the MPCA was told by Xcel Energy officials that it was having dialog with local units of government regarding the situation at the nuclear power plant.
When asked about the delay in notifying the public- including the residents of Monticello- about the leak, Koudelka said doing so is a balancing act.
“If we present too little information with very little detail, it ends up creating the potential for fear and anxietywhen we’re not able to answer questions,” Koudelka said.
“What we try to do is find that balance,” he said.
Prior to Koudelka’s testimony, Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy for Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota, was questioned by members of the Senate committees.
Clark discussed the timeline of the leak and lessons the company learned by delaying notification of the leak.
“A real lesson learned for us was even though this was something contained to our site and didn’t present a public health risk, people wanted us to be sharing more information sooner,” Clark told the Senate committees.
Dan Huff, an assistant commissioner for Minnesota Department of Health, also testified before the committees.
Huff assured committee members even if water contaminated with tritium reached the Mississippi River, it would be so diluted it wouldn’t pose a threat to wildlife or municipal water supplies in Monticello or downstream at St. Paul and Minneapolis, two communities that draw its drinking water from the Mississippi River, he said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
