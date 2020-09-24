Most court hearings virtual during justice center move

The Wright County court system continues to hear the majority of court hearings virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parties receive hearing notices that provide the information needed to sign in to their hearing. There are occasions where it is necessary to bring parties into the Wright County Government Center courts for their hearings. If you are involved in a court case and are unsure about whether you are to appear virtually or in person for hearing, please contact Court Administration at (763) 682-7539. Due to the virus, some staff are working remotely, so you may be required to leave a voicemail message. Please know all voicemail boxes are checked daily and calls are returned the same day or the next business day.
Wright County Court Administration is also busy planning for its move to the new Wright County Justice Center, which is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2020. If you are required to appear in person for a hearing after Oct. 12, please the Wright County Court Administration website (https://mn-wrightcounty.civicplus.com/155/Court-Administration) for our current location and to confirm the move date was unchanged.
We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy and we look forward to serving you in the new facility.
