Moose fall to Delano in overtime in the consolation championship

The Moose were at Mariucci once again for the consolation championship in the boys hockey state tournament, taking on the Delano Tigers.

The Moose had dedicated fans dressed in black and red.

Monticello came out ready to stop whatever was thrown their way on Saturday, March 7.

The Tigers tried multiple shots, but Nash Wilson wasn’t letting anything through the net.

Neither of the teams scored in the first period of the game, but that wasn’t to say it was uneventful.

Both teams had 10 shots on goal and were working hard up and down the ice.

Jeffrey Henrikson and Jacob Sorensen were sent to the penalty box with eight minutes left in the second period. The score was still 0-0.

Both teams had stellar defense, making every possession exciting to watch.

Monticello was getting the shots they needed, they just couldn’t make the shots count.

The score was still 0-0 when the second period concluded.

In the third period Delano scored with 14 minutes on the clock, making it 1-0.

With the clock reading 9:23, Brian Cornelius scored for the Moose tying up the game 1-1. That was his third goal of the tournament.

The buzzer rang at the end of the third period forcing the game into an eight minute overtime. Whoever scored first took the victory.

The Tigers were the first to score with 4:59 on the clock.

Delano took home the consolation championship title 2-1.

