Moose earn No. 1 seed in the section tournament

The Monticello boys hockey team made it to the top of the Mississippi 8 Conference standings last week with a 9-2 record.
Now the Moose are the No. 1 seed headed to the section tournament.
Monticello Head Coach Eric Nelson is just happy to have even had a season.
“Everyone has dealt with this season the best they could,” Nelson said. “It’s not easy to have to deal with the restrictions and protocols but they’ve managed as a team to do so. It’s hard for kids, that are social creatures to begin with, to dial back on their interactions at the rink and elsewhere. Simply being able to have a season and allow the kids to play.”
In what was the final regular season game on Thursday, March 11, Moose Gunnar Sibley brought Monticello to success with a tie-breaking goal in the third period, securing a 4-3 win against Northern Lakes.
Since then the team has had two games canceled because of COVID-19 related circumstances.
In the first period the Moose had the lone goal.
Riley Ronayne scored with even strength and 11 minutes on the clock.
The assists went to Braden Bitz and Gavin Brooks.
In the second period, the Lakers came out and scored three goals. The Moose scored two goals in the final two minutes of the second period to tie the score at 3-3 heading into the final period.
Wilson Dahlhiemer scored with a pass from Jesse DeChene. Ronny scored a second time for the night off of the power play.
In the third period Monticello’s Sibley scored the game winning goal with assists going to Dahlheimer and DeChene.
Goalie Nash Wilson had 16 saves in the net and a .842 save percentage for the night.
The Moose open Section 5A tournament play Thursday, March 18 against Mora-Milaca at Moose Sherritt Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
