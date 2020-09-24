Monty's brings Caribbean flavor and flare to Big Lake

Monty’s Tropical Hideout in Big Lake is all the rave right now.
Kenneth Montague opened the restaurant officially on July 4 to the public.
There was a few uphill battles with COVID-19 and the original opening date was going to be at the end of March, but that didn’t stop the unique restaurant from thriving.
Now the Caribbean inspired, laid back, and colorful restaurant is in full force and locals have come to love it.
Montague previously owned a restaurant called Montague’s Kitchen in Loretta.
He recalled only having a four burner stove and high demand for his food. That’s when he decided to check out Big Lake.
He closed down his restaurant in Loretta and received multiple calls from locals telling him how much they missed it – including a call from the mayor.
He said Big Lake and Monticello dwellers would travel to taste his food, so he decided to open up a building in one of his favorite little towns.
“Jamaican cuisine, pineapple, coconut, jerk chicken, wild rice, salmon,” Montague said. These are just a few of the delicious food items you can expect when dining at Monty’s. “There’s also American food items so I call it a Jamaican restaurant with American flare.”
What most people don’t know about Montague, is that he grew up in Jamaica and moved to Minnesota to study medicine at the University of Minnesota.
He grew up working at his family’s restaurant – Montague compared it to Famous Dave’s in regards to popularity.
He then decided that he wanted to get an education, but instead he ended up right where he started. Back in the business of feeding people.
And he’s glad he did.
“People rave about the food,” Montague said. “People love the flavors we create in the food but I was surprised how much people love our cocktails. I do a lot of fresh Caribbean cocktails.”
He rattled off ingredients like, ginger beer, hibiscus, mango, and most importantly, “fresh”. This recipes are what set Monty’s apart from any other restaurant in Big Lake, and quite frankly, anywhere else in Minnesota.
“I had spent a lot of time in Big Lake, I love the people,” Montague said. “They’re all so beautiful and nice. I love serving and helping with the restaurants, so, that’s when I knew I wanted to open my own Caribbean place.”
Montague talked about opening a restaurant in Minneapolis of a larger size, but said he’s so drawn to smaller communities and outskirt cities.
“Right now I’m focusing on Big Lake, but I do have plans of expanding and creating other locations,” Montague said. “I plan to be here a long time and serve this community though.”
Montague has loved coming into work every day.
“The workers just seem to really enjoy working there, the people love the food and love to talk to every one, it’s just fun to go into work every day because of the people that fill the building,” Montague said.
Monty’s Tropical Hideout has live music every weekend. He uses a variety of local musicians and entertainers.
Montague is especially excited for a reggae fest happening on Saturday, Sept. 26.
For more details about upcoming live music, drink specials, and to make reservations you can head to montytropicalhideout.com.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
