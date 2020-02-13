Montiview Mountain Bike Challenge Course grand opening

The Montiview Mountain Bike Challenge Course is now open for riders.
DirtWirx, the trail-building crew for Montiview solely built with volunteers, completed building the final segment of the single track challenge course up at Montiview last fall and now it’s time for the grand opening.
On Saturday, Feb. 15 the track will be open for their first ever race.
Sue Seeger is a part of the DirtWix crew and is excited about the long awaited race.
“It’s just a great way to attract riders from all around the metro area, help publicize Monticello as an outdoor recreation destination, and raise funds for Montiview Park,” Seeger said.
This course is unique to all others in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas because it is truly a “challenge course.”
Most courses smooth the trails of roots, rocks, and obstacles, but the Montiview trail will keep all “challenge features” – as Seeger calls them.
It’s going to be unique to all other courses and help riders build their technical skills.
Racers can register on site the day of the race. Those who sign up will be paying a small fee (all funds go right back to the park) and all who participate must sign a liability waiver.
There will be three classes – women, advanced men, and recreational men.
Tom Pawelk, another member of DirtWix, will come and address the crowd, there will be a bonfire to keep warm, and a few sponsors will be in attendance as well.
The weather has had a few people questioning the race, but Seeger said her crew is on it.
“DirtWix grooms the trail routinely,” Seeger said. “So far it is looking primo, so unless there’s a huge blizzard, snowfall should not be an issue.”
The church will be allowing anyone in attendance to use their parking lot for free.
Seeger said, “We’re hoping this is a first in a number of races we’ll be holding up there all year round to help publicize this very unique trail.”
Seeger said that mountain bike racers typically travel all over for events almost every weekend and they frequently share information about their favorite trails and races.
“So, if this takes off it will draw people to Monticello who are completely new visitors.” Seeger said.
All revenue raised during these events will go directly back into the trail and future races.
Though the trail is meant for racers, this event is meant for everyone.
“Everyone is encouraged to come, whether they race or even ride or not, Seeger said. “There are great places to spectate from and all kinds of fun at the finish line area like bonfires, food, etc. So dress for winter and come play outside!”
The race begins at noon and registration starts at 10:30. The hang out and post race awards should last until about 2 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
