Monticello's Tom Moore's retires after 37 years

On Friday, March 27 Tom Moores walked into his office to turn in his ipad and laptop and meet face to face with his guys for one last time.
The 67-year-old was ready to retire after many fulfilling years at Public Works in Monticello.
As he took his final steps into his office he couldn’t help but feel melancholy.
“It’s kind of sad,” Moores said. “That’s 37 years of my life. It’s going to be a big change, but I’m going to try and enjoy it.”
After an extremely rewarding 37 years, Tom Moores, the Monticello Street Superintendent is retiring.
He first joined the Monticello team in 1983 where he began as an operator in the Street Department.
He was promoted a few years later to foremen and once again in 2005 to Street Superintendent.
“Tom has been an asset to the city and implemented many changes and techniques keeping the department on the cutting edge of practices to effectively maintain the city’s infrastructure,” Mayor Brian Stumpf said at the Monticello City Council Meeting on Monday, March 23.
He managed negotiations with the county for plowing roads, maintained the road way network, the pavement management program, assisted with the design of improvement projects in the city, implemented technology when necessary in the winter, monitored road conditions, and ultimately ensured the safety of citizens on the roads of Monticello.
In his 37 years he had a front row seat in watching the city of Monticello grow and develop.
He’s watched Monticello grow from 7,000 people to about 15,000 people and with a bigger population came the need for more roads.
When he was first hired at Public Works there was only eight employees and two departments. Today there is 22 employees and three departments.
Another thing that has changed over the years is the use of computers.
“When I first started working there was no computer or cell phones,” Moores said. “Technology slowly but surely made our jobs easier and has been so instrumental in our jobs at Public Works.”
His favorite projects included the interchange on county road 18 and highway 94 and the Fallon Avenue Bridge.
He also played a big role in Monticello’s River Fest. He coordinates city staff and services for a successful event each year.
He was even awarded the honorary commodore award from the Minneapolis Aquatennial in 2018.
Moors never imagined he’d receive that award.
“That one really took me by surprise,” Moores said. “I’ve been involved with Riverfest for 16 years and it was one of the most humbling moments of my career no doubt.”
Moores has been involved in all types of community groups in Monticello.
He was involved in youth groups, was president of the wrestling club, was president of the baseball association, assisted with cub scouts, and helped with the Lions and the Rotary as well.
Needless to say there is going to be some big shoes that need filling.
Moores not only did his job well, but he also loved what he did.
He knew it wasn’t glamorous or flashy, but that never mattered to him.
“To be honest with you, I really like plowing snow,” Moores said with a little chuckle. “And I know that sounds kind of lame, but I really do enjoy it. Another fun part of my job was seeing road projects get completed.”
At the Monday City Council meeting Mayor Stumpf wished him well.
“Our best wishes go out to Tom and his family for his happy retirement,” he said. “Thank you very much Tom.”
Until someone else can be hired, existing Public Works and engineering staff will assist with taking on Moore’s responsibilities.
Moores said he’ll miss the people he got to work with the most.
“In my position I’ve worked with just about everyone in the community,” he said. “We really have a nice group of people working for the city of Monticello and I’m very fortunate. It’s hard to thank everyone that I’ve worked with through the years, there has just been so many.
He’s worked with eight different mayors and 20 different council members during his time at Public Works.
During his time off he’ll be living every Minnesotan’s dream.
He bought a lake house 23 years ago on Lake Ida and always planned to retire there, now he’ll finally get the chance to do that.
“Now I get to go enjoy that,” Moores said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
