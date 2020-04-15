Monticello's Ashanti Guertin commits to Valley City University

Ashanti Guertin is a senior at Monticello High School who had her sights set on making it to state this season on her track and field team.
Now, spring sports have been canceled until further notice and she sits in uncertainty.
Guertin can say something about herself that not a lot of people can say... “I’ve always been a big runner,” she said. “I’ve always loved to run.”
Starting in the Fall she’ll get to strut her stuff at Valley City University in North Dakota.
She runs the 400 and the 200 and 400 relay.
There’s no doubt she loves running, but she knew she wanted to join the team because of her competitive nature.
“The best part is competing and winning the meets,” Guertin said. “Winning the meets is the best because we all know we ran our hardest that day and showed everyone what we can do as a team.”
She hasn’t competed in a meet yet because of the pandemic.
Guertin has always been a positive leader on the Monticello track and field team. She said she’s always cheering others on and making sure everyone keeps their head up, including herself. Lately that has been tough to do.
“I have been waiting for my senior season for so long,” Guertin said. “I have worked so hard and have been running year round because I wanted to show improvement in my senior track season. It’s sad that we aren’t having track right now, but I’m going to keep training like we are because anything can happen.”
Her coach Kim Nygaard has been sending out optional workouts and she uses those every week to get better and better on her own.
The senior track star is also seeing the positives in her forced free time.
“It may seem like COVID-19 is dragging on, but I’ve been able to get closer to my family and sped more time with the. Which is good because I wont see them that much once I go to college.”
Guertin had quite a unique upbringing. She is one of seven siblings.
She has an older brother Brandon who’s 19-years-old, Marcus who’s 16-years-old, Hope who’s 14-years-old, Martavius who’s 13-years-old, Ellvaun who’s eight-years-old, and then a newborn brother Elijah who was born on Thursday, April 9.
Five out of her seven siblings were adopted they all have the same mom, but different dads.
Ashanti Guertin was adopted when she was four-years-old out of the Minneapolis foster care system.
“Growing up it has definitely been kind of a struggle don’t get me wrong I love my life and I’m glad it turned out the way that it did, but I wish I knew more about my background,” Guertin said. “I don’t really like talking about it though. I honestly don’t think I would be standing here today and doing what I’m doing if certain things didn’t happen over the course of my life.”
In some ways it makes her and her family closer than most. She felt so much love and support from them in every aspect of her life.
“My family has always supported me in my sports and academics,” Guertin said. “They always make sure that I keep my head up no matter what – even if I do make a few mistakes sometimes. You never fail if you give something a shot.”
She’s also felt love and support from her Monticello family.
“Everyone at Monticello High School treats everyone with kindness,” Guertin said. “The teachers and coaches make school a better place and try to do things so we as students can better ourselves.”
As a senior, she’s looking back at all of her highlights.
Last season her and her 4x400 relay team ran at sections and made it to state. They were seated number 16 out of 16 teams competing.
On day one of the state meet the girls didn’t expect much. They were just happy to be there.
They ended up competing with a time of 3:58.24 and taking eighth place over all.
On day two of the state meet the girls had a bit more confidence. They ran with a time of 3:56.22 and took fourth place.
Unfortunately the ended up getting disqualified on a technicality. Guertin still keeps it positive even through that hardship.
“We were heartbroken,” Guertin said. “Though our fourth place finish didn’t count and our time didn’t count as a school record we know how hard we worked and no one can take that away from us.”
The girls went from a section time of 4:05.29 to a final state time of 3:56.22 and that’s something to be extremely proud of.
Coach Nygaard listed Guertin’s accomplishments.
“She will be missed greatly,” Nygaard said.
In her high school career she holds three school records: top five 5K in cross country of all time and she’s a six year letter holder for both track and cross country.
She has beats of 17’5 in the long jump, 58th over all in the 400, 26th over all in the 200, and has ran in all four relays over the years. She has gone to state twice now and qualified in the top nine runners at state to compete in the Hamline Elite Athlete individual and relay meet.
Guertin committed to Valley City University in North Dakota and will be continuing her track career. She’ll be studying elementary education.
Monticello will always be her home, but she’s excited to start this new chapter.
The accomplished senior has endless possibilities ahead of her.
“It will be a completely different environment, but it will be good because change, challenges, and growth are all good,” Guertin said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
