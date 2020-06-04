Monticello's Alex Revenig heads to Buffalo to coach girls tennis

Alex Revenig is a fimiliar name in Monticello. She made her mark on three different Monticello High School sports teams, played four years of tennis at the University of North Dakota, and is now moving onto coaching.
During Revenig’s first year on the North Dakota tennis team she was voted Freshman of the Year by her teammates and was nominated twice as team captain.
Buffalo High School has hired Revenig as its new head coach for the girls tennis team.
Revenig will officially graduate in December 2020 with a degree in kinesiology and a minor in special education and coaching.
In high school she played tennis, basketball, and ran track.
She’s always loved competing and now she gets to pass on her knowledge and lead as her team competes.
“What I love most about tennis is the relationships I’ve formed through the years,” Revenig said. “My mom started teaching me tennis at a young age and it created a special bond between us. My college teammates will always be some of my closest friends. They came to UND from all over the world and without tennis I would have never met these amazing people.”
That is something she wants to carry forward as she begins her coaching career.
“I want to focus on building relationships, making tennis fun, and helping players reach their potential,” Revenig said. “The tennis coaching staff in Buffalo has built a strong program that has stepped into a bigger and more competitive conference. With my experience and enthusiasm I want to continue to develop the players to compete at this higher level.”
Tom Bauman, Buffalo High School’s Activities Director reached out to Revenig when he heard she was student teaching there.
After Bauman reached out Revenig knew that she wanted to be the new coach.
“I have always wanted to coach because of the impact it can have on players, and when Buffalo had an opening I applied, interviewed, and was fortunate to be offered the position,” Revenig said. “It was a perfect opportunity for me to coach in a great district.”
Right now start dates are up in the air due to COVID-19, but Revenig said she’s looking forward to meeting her new team and coaching staff.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to be a positive role model and influential coach for these girls both on and off the court,” Revenig said.
