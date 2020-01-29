You are the owner of this article.
Monticello wrestling triumphs over Pierz

By Jessie Meyen

The Monticello wrestling team battled against Pierz in a 37-30 victory on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Jesse Midas had the match of his life coming in first place for the 220 category and earning his 100th win.

The night started with a double forfeit at 106.

Quinn McCalla of Monticello defeated Derek Stangl of Pierz (Fall 2:44) at 113.

Trevor Radunz from Pierz defeated Griffen Fieldseth of Monticello (Fall 3:16) at 120.

Jacob LeBlanc from Pierz defeated Wyatt Witschen of Monticello (Fall 1:42) at 126.

Hayden Hofmann of Monticello defeated Pierz in a forfeit at 132.

Jacob Cole of Monticello took the victory over Brandon Funk from Pierz (MD 10-1) at 138.

Alex Fearing of Monticello defeated Pierz in a forfeit at 145.

Mason Smith of Monticello over Pierz in a forfeit at 152.

Riley Hoskins from Pierz defeated Jeydn Midas of Monticello (Fall 0:25) at 160.

Jeremiah Schmidt of Monticello defeated Mason Zajac from Pierz (Dec 8-4) at 170.

Tanner Young from Pierz defeated John Humphreys of Monticello (Fall 0:42) at 182.

Double forfeit at 195.

Brandon Schlegel from Pierz defeated Noah Eckerman of Monticello (Fall 0:25) at 220.

Jesse Midas of Monticello defeated Daniel Hoffman from Pierz (Fall 1:10) at 285.

The Magic will compete again on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Big Lake High School starting at 6 p.m.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com

