Monticello wrestling triumphs over Pierz

The Monticello wrestling team battled against Pierz in a 37-30 victory on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Jesse Midas had the match of his life coming in first place for the 220 category and earning his 100th win.
The night started with a double forfeit at 106.
Quinn McCalla of Monticello defeated Derek Stangl of Pierz (Fall 2:44) at 113.
Trevor Radunz from Pierz defeated Griffen Fieldseth of Monticello (Fall 3:16) at 120.
Jacob LeBlanc from Pierz defeated Wyatt Witschen of Monticello (Fall 1:42) at 126.
Hayden Hofmann of Monticello defeated Pierz in a forfeit at 132.
Jacob Cole of Monticello took the victory over Brandon Funk from Pierz (MD 10-1) at 138.
Alex Fearing of Monticello defeated Pierz in a forfeit at 145.
Mason Smith of Monticello over Pierz in a forfeit at 152.
Riley Hoskins from Pierz defeated Jeydn Midas of Monticello (Fall 0:25) at 160.
Jeremiah Schmidt of Monticello defeated Mason Zajac from Pierz (Dec 8-4) at 170.
Tanner Young from Pierz defeated John Humphreys of Monticello (Fall 0:42) at 182.
Double forfeit at 195.
Brandon Schlegel from Pierz defeated Noah Eckerman of Monticello (Fall 0:25) at 220.
Jesse Midas of Monticello defeated Daniel Hoffman from Pierz (Fall 1:10) at 285.
The Magic will compete again on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Big Lake High School starting at 6 p.m.
