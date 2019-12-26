Monticello wrestling invites big competition

Monticello hosted a wrestling invitational with 17 teams at the Monticello High School.
The Magic took on some heavy competition on Saturday, Dec. 21. Teams like Saint Cloud Tech, Faribault, Zimmerman, Park Center, Edina, and Hopkins – just to name a few – filled the gym.
Head Coach, Jason Thompson said it had been a while since they held a Monticello Invitational.
“I don’t know how long it’s been, but it’s long over due,” he said.
Seven mats were spread across the gymnasium with talent at every level.
Saint Cloud Tech came in first place with 200.5, Faribault followed with 193.0, and Eden Valley-Watkins came in third scoring 138.0.
The teams were stacked.
Monticello came in 10th place scoring 67.5.
At 106, Marcus Guertin came in fifth place over Hopkins (Fall 0:33).
At 113, Quinn McCalla came in fourth place.
Monticello didn’t place again until the 182 weight class where John Humphreys came in fourth place.
Finally at 220, Jesse Midas earned first place over Saint Cloud Tech (Fall 4:29).
The boys have a bit of a break and then they hit the mats again on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Foley High School.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
