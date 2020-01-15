Monticello wrestling hosts three teams in The Pit

Monticello hosted a Quad on Friday, Jan. 10 in “The Pit” against Albany, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead and St. Agnes.
Quinn McCalla, Nelson Anderson, Mason Bauer, and Jesse Midas had a magic night with victories in all three matches leading to two losses and one final win against St. Agnes.
Round 1:
Albany 62 Monticello 15
At 106 Quinn McCalla defeated Owen Carlson of Albany (TF 19-3 0:00).
Marcus Guertin fell to Devin Hansen of Albany (MD 15-4) at 113.
At 120 Griffen Fieldseth put up a good fight against Dustin Schmitt of Albany (Fall 3:23).
Nelson Anderson had a magic victory over Joseph Schmitt of Albany (MD 10-2) weighing in at 126.
At 132 Petyon Krumrei of Albany defeated Monticello with a forfeit.
Jacob Cole fell to William Mergen of Albany (Fall 0:36) at 138.
Alex Fearing fell to Tate Hoffarth of Albany (MD 9-1) at 145.
Mason Smith fell to Declan Crumley of Albany (Fall 4:42) at 152.
Mason Bauer fell to Hunter Tate of Albany (Fall 0:24) at 160.
Jeremiah Schmidt fell to Peyton Linn of Albany (Fall 0:12) at 170.
John Humphreys fell to David Bushman of Albany (Fall 1:43) at 182.
At 195 Thomas Blattner defeated Monticello with a forfeit.
At 220 Jesse Midas defeated Albany with a forfeit.
At 285 Aaron Ainali defeated Monticello with a forfeit.
Though the Magic didn’t win, they didn’t give up.
Coach Thompson was proud of the work they did against highly skilled teams.
“We were able to be competitive against these teams and we didn’t give up as many falls,” Thompson said. “That in an of itself is a motivator for the guys.”
Round 2:
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57 Monticello 18
At 106 Quinn McCalla took the victory over Caleb Boese of HLWW (Dec 4-1).
Marcus Guertin fell to Porter Matheson HLWW (Fall 1:22) at 113.
At 120 Griffen Fieldseth defeated HLWW with a forfeit.
Wyatt Witschen fell to Casey Diers of HLWW (Fall 0:21) at 126.
Nelson Anderson fell to Mitchell Mallak of HLWW (Fall 5:59) at 132.
Jacob Cole fell to Mitchell Mallak of HLWW (Fall 2:52) at 132.
Alex Fearing fell to Collin Boese of HLWW (Fall 0:29) at 145.
At 152 Remington Albright of HLWW defeated Monticello with a forfeit.
At 160 Mason Bauer took the win over Liam Eberhard of HLWW (Dec 7-6).
Jeremiah Schmidt fell to Isaac Busse of HLWW (Dec 12-10) at 170.
John Humphreys fell to Ryan Tuchtenhagen of HLWW (Fall 0:28) at 182.
Noah Eckerman fell to Colton Long of HLWW (Fall 0:12) at 195.
At 220 Jesse Midas took the victory over Danny Mosford of HLWW (Fall 1:39).
At 285 Jakob Duske of HLWW defeated Monticello with a forfeit.
Round 3:
Monticello 47 St. Agnes 27
The results have not yet been posted to The Guillotine website. Coach Thompson said that the match was successful starting with four pins from Monticello boys.
He is looking to work hard with the guys in practice this week.
“We got caught in some situations on Friday night that we haven’t seen before,” Coach Thompson said. “We’ll expose them to some of those moves and then just continue to work on the basics.”
Monticello wrestling heads to Chisago Lakes tonight for a match at 6 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
