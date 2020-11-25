Monticello wrapped up the football season with a win against Robbinsdale-Armstrong

The Monticello football team wrapped up their season with a victory over Robbinsdale Armstrong 48-35.
Monticello was scheduled to play Rogers on Saturday, Nov. 21, but the Minnesota State High School League decided to cut the season short due to COVID-19. Section play was canceled and one final game took place.
On Friday, Nov. 20 the Falcons came to the Magic stadium and scored first.
Robbinsdale Armstrong ran in a touchdown and the extra point was good making the score 7-0.
Monticello responded shortly after. Calvin Schmitz had a seven yard run and the extra point was unsuccessful.
The score was 7-6.
The Falcons finished out the first quarter with another touchdown and a successful extra point.
The score was 14-6.
The Magic had a talented second quarter scoring three touchdowns.
The first was by Schmitz with a 1-yard gain and a two point conversion run, tying up the score 14-14.
The second touchdown was a 36-yard run by Sam Valor to the end zone.
Wyatt Sawatzke kicked and the extra point was successful bringing the score to 21-14 and Monticello took the lead for the first time.
The third and final touchdown in the second quarter was a 9-yard gain by Schmitz and Sawatzke made the extra point.
The score was 28-14 heading into the third quarter.
Monticello scored another touchdown making the score 35-14.
Carson Kolles ran for a 35-yard gain and Sawatzke scored the extra point.
Robbinsdale Armstrong scored next off of a 35-yard pass and the extra point was good. The scoreboard read 35-21.
Monticello closed out the third quarter with a 14-yard run by Valor. The extra point was unsuccessful bringing the score to 41-21.
In the fourth quarter the Falcons tried to bridge the gap.
They scored a touchdown with 6:42 left in the game. Robbinsdale Armstrong tried for the extra point but it was unsuccessful.
The score was 41-27.
Monticello then scored with 4:12 left on the clock.
Valor ran for a 13-yard gain and Sawatzke scored the extra point bringing the score to 48-27.
Robbinsdale Armstrong closed out the game with a touchdown and a two point conversion pass.
The final score was 48-35.
Valor had 232 rushing yards, 19 attempts, and three touchdowns.
He also had four kick returns with 121 yards.
Schmitz led the team with six solo tackles and 11 total tackles.
Kolles and Jackson Pribyl both had five solo tackles and 10 total tackles.
Wilson Dahlheimer had five solo tackles and six total tackles.
Alex Fearing and Gus Hangsleben each had two solo tackles and six total tackles.
Tyler Hoheisel had two solo tackles and five total tackles.
Sanders Hanson had one solo tackle ad five total tackles.
Joe Schluender had one solo tackle and four total tackles.
Matt Koshiol had one solo tackle and three total tackles.
Colby Kramer, Valor, and Joe Hannah each had one solo tackle and two total tackles.
Major Jungels had one solo tackle.
Titus Peters and Jacob Carda each had one tackle.
The Magic ended their season with a 5-2 record.
