The Monticello Volleyball team came out hot against Becker on Tuesday, Oct. 13 winning 3-0.
The first match was 25-16.
The second match Monticello got straight to business with a 25-12 win.
The third and final match was 25-17.
Megan Wetter had 14 kills, Natalie Emmerich had 10 kills, Samantha Cotter and Peyton Konz both had five kills, Hallie Holker had four kills, and Brooke Bauer had three kills.
Setter Holker had 28 assists for the night.
Bauer had five assists, Wetter had two, and Madelyn Huschka, Kaelee Lindgren, Cotter, and Konz each had one.
Huschka and Cotter each had three aces. Bauer had two, and Wetter and Lizzie Sigler each had one ace.
Cotter had 14 digs, Bauer had 13, Huschka had nine, Wetter had six, Holker had four, Konz had three, and Lindgren and Emmerich both had one dig.
Wetter had three blocks for the night.
The Magic volleyball team hits the court again on Tuesday, Oct. 20 against North Branch. Check the Monticello Times sports page to find results.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
