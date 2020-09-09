Monticello Volleyball September Schedule for Grades 9-12

Beginning on September 14th, Monticello volleyball will be holing Fall camps.
The camp aligns with the Minnesota State High School League rules that allows volleyball teams to host 12 practices in September with the season being postponed until March.
Volleyball is for grades 9-12.
Monday, Sept. 14 through Thursday through Sept. 17 - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Monticello High School
Monday, Sept. 21 through Thursday, Sept. 24 - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Monticello High School.
Monday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 1 - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Monticello High School.
To sign up you can go to https://monticelloisdmn.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/monticello.jsp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.