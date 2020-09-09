You are the owner of this article.
Monticello Volleyball September Schedule for Grades 9-12

Beginning on September 14th, Monticello volleyball will be holing Fall camps.

The camp aligns with the Minnesota State High School League rules that allows volleyball teams to host 12 practices in September with the season being postponed until March.

Volleyball is for grades 9-12.

Monday, Sept. 14 through Thursday through Sept. 17 - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Monticello High School

Monday, Sept. 21 through Thursday, Sept. 24 - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Monticello High School.

Monday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 1 - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Monticello High School.

To sign up you can go to https://monticelloisdmn.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/monticello.jsp.

