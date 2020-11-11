Monticello volleyball remains undefeated

Monticello volleyball has gone undefeated so far in the 2020 season.
The girls kept their perfect season by defeating Princeton and Maple Lake last week.
On Monday, Nov. 2 the Magic went up against Princeton and kept their perfect record with a final score of 3-0.
The first set was a close 25-18, the second set was 25-17, and the third and final set was again 25-17.
Megan Wetter had 16 kills for the night, Natalie Emmerich had nine kills for the night, Kendall Luoma had eight, Samantha Cotter had six, Brooke Bauer had four kills for the night and Thalia Brunotte had one kill for the night.
Emmerich had five aces, Cotter had four, Madelyn Huschka had two, and Wetter and Mya Brion had one ace for the night.
Cotter led the Magic with 15 digs against Princeton, Emmerich had 10, Wetter and Huschka had nine, Bauer had seven, Brion had five, Luoma had three, and Brunotte, Lizzie Sigler, and Kaelee Lindgren each had one dig for the night.
Wetter had three block assists and Luoma had one for the night.
The Monticello volleyball team played again on Thursday, Nov. 5 against Maple Lake and won 3-2 proving that they’re the team to beat this year.
Head Coach Beth Modaff has watched her team grow into a successful and mature group of girls who are ready to face anything.
“The team exhibits so many outstanding character traits, but none has been more evident than this one recently,” Coach Modaff said. “After waiting months to finally compete this is what their last few weeks have looked like: our first match was cancelled due to COVID-19, a teammate fractured her back during warmups and was out for the season, down a teammate for a match due to quarantine, our third year setter went down with an early injury, yet they’ve still managed an undefeated season in the midst of difficulty an chaos.”
In the first set Monticello took a dive 25-21.
Then Monticello took the lead in the second and third sets 25-15 and 25-20.
Maple Lake tried to come back in the fourth set and defeated Monticello 25-18.
Monticello was the team to come out on top in the fifth and final set defeated Maple Lake 15-20.
Wetter had 24 kills for the night, Luoma had 17 kills, Emmerich had 16 kills, and Cotter had nine kills for the night against Maple Lake.
Holker had 58 sets in the game on Thursday, Huschka had two, and Cotter had one set.
Wetter served up three aces for the Magic, Huschka had two, and Emmerich and Cotter each had one ace for the night.
Huschka had a whopping 21 digs for the night against Maple Lake, Luoma had 17, Holker and Wetter each had 15, Emmerich and Cotter each had 11, and Bauer had three digs.
Holker and Brunotte each had one block.
She’s especially proud of these Magic volleyball athletes.
“Already being down a middle for this match, junior Thalia Brunotte, filled that role and did a great job in the middle,” Coach Modaff said. “Our passers, especially our serve receive, really rose to the challenge. We really limited our serve receive errors, including no reception errors at all in Set 5. Madelyn Huschka and Megan Wetter took the bulk of our serve receive, receiving 53 times between them with only 2 errors. Maddy and Mya Brion led our team in digs with 19 and 12 respectively.”
The Magic hits the court again on Thursday, Nov. 12 against North Branch at 7 p.m. Visit the Monticello Times website to see updates during the week.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
