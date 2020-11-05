Monticello volleyball remains undefeated against Princeton

Monticello volleyball has gone undefeated so far in the 2020 season.
On Monday, Nov. 2 the Magic team went up against Princeton and kept their perfect record with a final score of 3-0.
The first set was a close 25-18, the second set was 25-17, and the third and final set was again 25-17.
Megan Wetter had 16 kills for the night, Natalie Emmerich had nine kills for the night, Kendall Luoma had eight, Samantha Cotter had six, Brooke Bauer had four kills for the night and Thalia Brunotte had one kill for the night.
Emmerich had five aces, Cotter had four, Madelyn Huschka had two, and Wetter and Mya Brion had one ace for the night.
Cotter led the Magic with 15 digs against Princeton, Emmerich had 10, Wetter and Huschka had nine, Bauer had seven, Brion had five, Luoma had three, and Brunotte, Lizzie Sigler, and Kaelee Lindgren each had one dig for the night.
Wetter had three block assists and Luoma had one for the night.
The Monticello volleyball team plays again on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. against Chisago Lakes.
