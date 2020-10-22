You are the owner of this article.
Monticello volleyball defeats North Branch 3-0

Monticello and North Branch looked fairly even in Wednesdays matches.

The first match Monticello came out strong 25-21.

The second match was even closer, but Monticello came out on top again 25-22.

In the third and final match the Magic won 25-18.

Megan Wetter had 11 kills for the night, Natalie Emmerich had 8 kills, Kendall Luoma and Samantha Cotter each had four kills, Hally Holker had three kills, and Peyton Konz had one kill for the night.

Holker had 22 assists for the night.

Holker had four aces, Cotter and Wetter each had two aces, and Madelyn Huschka, Luoma, and Brooke Bauer each had one ace for the night.

Huschka had nine digs, Wetter had seven, Emmerich and Cotter each had five, Holker had three, Bauer had two, and Luoma had one dig.

Konz had two blocks and Wetter had one.

The Monticello volleyball team hits the court again on Thursday, Sept. 22 against Cambridge-Isanti,

