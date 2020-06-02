Monticello to host summer sports performance camp starting Monday, June 8

Student athletes have waited long enough.
Summer sports camps are making their way to Monticello in a new and safe way.
Beginning Monday, June 8 sessions will be held three times a week for four weeks with Ricky Kothenbeutel leading the camp.
This summer program lead by nationally certified strength and conditioning specialist and 2014 Monticello alum Kothenbeutel will be taking place on the Monticello High School Track.
During the camp kids will be taught multi-directional movement patterns, power production, speed, foot work and more. Each of these skills can be applied in many team sports such as football, baseball, lacrosse, and soccer.
Each four week program will include a progressive training system that will enhance change of direction, speed, reaction time, and more while decreasing risk of injury through proper warm ups, cool downs, and mobility work.
The program will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, but Wednesday and Friday will be held as make-up dates if there are any weather cancellations.
Students can sign up for more than one time to attend the camp, but they must attend only during their scheduled times to make sure no social distancing regulations are being broken.
People can sign up at https://monticello.ce.eleyo.com/course/2740/summer-2020%E2%80%943/mhs-summer-sports-performance-camp-grades-7-12-in-2020-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.