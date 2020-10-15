Monticello Times Past

50 years ago:
Thursday, oct. 1, 1970
• It was National 4-H week and Wright County residents were hearing and seeing “We Care” as nearly 4 million 4-H members throughout the nation observed.
• The Monticello Community Chest was holding its annual drive to coincide with the United Fund drives in larger cities.
• Albertville and St. Michael were to join in a municipal police department.
• The Monticello Homecoming celebration was in full swing. The parade featured a ninth grader’s winning float that was themed “Pull the Plug on Watertown.” King was Joe Fitzgerald and queen was Mary Ann Conlin.
• Villager Salon was hosting a wig party, inviting their costumers to try on different synthetic wigs and get style advice from Marie Ennen.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, oct. 5, 1995
• At Sunny Fresh Foods about a dozen employees filed into a conference room to munch on doughnuts and watch the trial on television as the verdict in the O.J. Simpson murder case was announced.
• School Board directors voted unanimously to put three questions before school district voters next April. The first question was to issue $34.9 million in bonds to build a new high school and do related remodeling work and technology upgrades. The other two questions were to add $2.6 million in athletic facilities at the new high school and one to build a $3.25 million arena that could be used for ice sports.
• Bridge Water was petitioning for 612 area codes in Enfield.
• Individuals from Marysville Township dedicated a memorial at the new County Road 9 bridge to honor those who fought for the United States in World Wars I and II, Korea and Vietnam.
• Previous year’s homecoming king Herb Hoheisel was able to crown his younger brother Brad Hoheisel this year.
• Tracy Larson and David McCormick were to be married; Heather Rask and Mike Rasmussen were to be married; and Kimberly Wendt and Michael Riggs were to be married.
• The Little Mountain Elementary School playground was finally finished and students were enjoying the new fitness center.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Oct. 7, 2010
• Winnie Figenshau from the Monticello class of 1938 and Susie Wojchouski from the Monticello class of 1975 accepted their spots on the Monticello High School Wall of Fame to honor exceptional alumni.
• Monticello parents, students, and staff got together to celebrate the Monticello High School Homecoming Parade. Most of Monticello’s sports teams were in action throughout the week and school spirit was at an all time high.
• Wright County was celebrating “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” to create awareness as Minnesota was reaching new heights in losing teen drivers to accidents. The year prior there were more than 421fatalities and 31,000 injuries due to traffic crashes.
• It was time for the annual Monticello Volunteer Fire Department Open House.
• Kids from Pinewood Elementary were taking part in the Twin Cities Marathon. Students who participated were Dylan Marschall, Kyle Schyma, Madison Marquette, Marron Brion, Brock Sorenson, and Michael Stocker.
