Monticello Times Past: Sports

50 years ago:
Thursday, July 2, 1970
• Monticello’s Wayside Inn was competing in the Buffalo men’s slow pitch softball league. The team had scored 49 runs in the last ten innings to bring it’s season record to 11-1. Ron Peters was coaching the team and they had a lot of young athletes Coach Peters said their one loss of the season was due to pitcher Jim Cantin’s ankle injury. They had defeated Bob & Al’s Bar of Hanover and Schendel’s Grocery and were looking to face Johnny’s Implement and Buffalo Jaycees next week.
• Monticello’s Bill Link was attending Golden Valley Junior College to play football. He played basketball, baseball, and football for Monticello High School. His coach Dick Bakke said he was one of the smartest athletes he’s ever coached on the high school level. He said his key attribute was that he doesn’t make many mistakes.
• The weather was effecting state duck population as many were getting ready for the fall duck hunting season. A census of the spring duck breeding population revealed about the same number of ducks as seen last year during the same period.
• Monticello’s town baseball team took a last minute victory against Nowthen.Monticello was leading 3-1, but Nowthen tied up the game 3-3 in the sixth inning. The score remained tied until Steve Soltau hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was quite a game.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, July 6, 1995
• John Bell took first place in the mens Class C singles at the Star of the North Games. The raquetball star moved to Monticello two years prior and joined the Monticello Athletic Club as a way to workout in his new community. It was then that he decided to pick up a raquet and play by himself as a warm-up. He began entering legues, signing up for tournaments, and finally shined at the Star of the North Games. He had mastered Class C and was looking to make his way to Class A.
• The Legion baseball team had a jam packed week. They kicked off the week with a win against Howard Lake 11-2. Then another win against Howard Lake 6-5. They took a dive against Apple Valley losing 10-0. They then ended the week with another loss against Centennial 5-3.
• The Monticello Country Club was hosting a Tuesday morning women’s golf league. Scoring the longest drive on the sixth hole was Barb Ruark, with colleagues estimating her drive at 350 yards. Scoring the longest hole on the 11th hole was Goldie Carter. Florence Schuelke and Betty Lund both scored birdies during the event.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, July 1, 2010
• Target Field was open and ready for business. Wright County locals were in on the excitement. Rob Antony was the team’s vice president and artwork inside the stadium was crafted by sculptors and photographers from Wright County.
• The Monticello Polecats had a mix of good news and bad news when they defeated Howard Lake 4-0 during division play. Unfortunately they couldn’t keep that winning streak going and fell to Cokato 8-5 on their home field.
• The VFW U17 squad took first place in it’s home field tournament. On the squad were Coach Ryan Nett, Matt McNeil, Ryan Michaelis, Zach Johnson, Mike Fisete, Travis Kasper, Sam Taufen, Hayden Laimer, Jacob Frederick, Eric Hultberg, Dan Ries, Matt Bonk, and Mitch Marthel.
