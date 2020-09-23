Monticello tennis fights hard in a loss against North Branch 5-2

Monticello falls to North Branch 5-2.
Singles:
No. 1 - Chloe Moline, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH def. Hannah Mayer, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH, 6-2 , 2-6 , 6-1.
No. 2 - Miaya Volkman, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH def. Emma Cordell, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4.
No. 3 - Gemma Rossini, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH def. Rebecca Rousslang, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-4.
No. 4 - Samantha Pullen, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH def. Carrie Hall, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Sophie Smith, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH - Hollie Ohnsorg, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH def. Rachel Solberg, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH - Grace Kuta, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
No. 2 - Hailey Bistodeau, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH - Rachel Wurdemann, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH def. Abigail DeLarco, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH - Taylor Gearey, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2.
No. 3 - Hannah Melvin, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH - Ava Melvin, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH def. Sophia Helinsky, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH - Justine Joyal, NORTH BRANCH SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-4.
