Monticello tennis adds one win and one loss while Big Lake tennis falls twice

Tennis is heating up this season.
This week Monticello Monticello earned a victory against Big Lake and fell to Chisago Lakes.
Big Lake fell to Monticello and Princeton in this weeks matches.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1 Big Lake fell to Monticello 5-2 on the Big Lake tennis courts.
Singles:
No. 1 - Monticello’s Hannah Mayer defeated Big Lake’s Ari Laun, 6-3 , 6-4.
No. 2 - Emma Cordell of Monticello defeated Big Lake’s Ella Dotzler, 6-2 , 7-5.
No. 3 - Rebecca Rousslang of Monticello defeated Hornet Sophie Jones, 6-3 , 6-3.
No. 4 - Lilly Solte of Big Lake defeated Monticello’s Samantha Pullen, 6-3 , 6-4.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Grace Kuta and Rachel Solberg of Monticello defeated Sophie Wesolowski and Janelle Gerdts of Big Lake, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4).
No. 2 - Monticello’s Taylor Gearey and Abigail DeLarco defeated Brynn Mossak and Emmy Bowne of Big Lake, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
No. 3 - Kayla Niedzielski and Amelia Gardner of Big Lake defeated Hannah Melvin and Ava Melvin of Monticello, 6-3, 6-3.
On Thursday, Sept. 3 the Big Lake tennis team fell to Princeton 7-0.
Singles:
No. 1 - Amelia White of Princeton defeated Big LAke’s Ari Laun, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 - Avery Romann of Princeton defeated Hornet, Ella Dotzler, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 - Lydia Erickson of Princeton defeated Big Lake’s Sophie Jones, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 4 - Emma Benjamn of Princeton defeated Hornet, Lilly Stolte, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Lily Wyluda and Riley Turnquist of Princeton defeated Big Lake duo Sophie Wesolowski and Janelle Gerdts, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 - Emily Anderson and Violet Wyluda of Princeton defeated Hornets, Emmy Bowne and Brynn Mossak, 6-1, 5-7, 7-5.
No. 3 - Hailey Lupkes and Jeneva Marcano of Princeton defeated Big Lake’s Kayla Niedzielski and Avae Burfeind, 6-1, 6-4.
On Thursday, Sept. 3 Monticello fell to Chisago Lakes 6-1.
Singles:
No. 1 - Greta Gillachof Chisago Lakes defeated Monticello’s Hannah Mayer 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 - Emily Erickson of Chisago Lakes defeated Monticello’s Emma Cordell 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 - Maddie Gamble of Chisago Lakes defeated Monticello’s Rebecca Rousslang 6-1, 6-4.
No. 4 - Kelsey Madden of Chisago Lakes defeated Monticello’s Samantha Pullen 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Jill Erickson and Chloe Zupko of Chisago Lakes defeated Monticello’s Grace Kuta and Rachel Solberg, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 - Grace Devries and Jenna Lawry of Chisago Lakes defeated Monticello’s Taylor Gearey and Abigail DeLarco, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 - Hannah Melvin and Ava Melvin had the only win over Chisago Lake’s Kayla Bluhm and Abby Sprado, 7-5, 1-6, 10-6.
Monticello heads to Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Big Lake will play at Annandale on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and face Becker at home on Thursday, Sept. 10.
