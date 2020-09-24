Monticello teacher to attend virtual workshop

Thanks to a sponsorship from Arby’s Restaurant Group, Monticello High School teacher, Alyssa Ambrosius, was able to attend BestPrep’s Technology Integration Workshop (TIW) at the end of July, which was held virtually for the first time ever.
Ambrosius was among 95 educators in attendance, where they learned about resources, tools, and strategies for better integrating technology into their curriculum, something that will be key for many educators teaching in a distance learning environment this year.
The workshop included a keynote message from Dr. Kathlene Campbell, the Dean of the School of Education at the University of St. Thomas, a panel on current workplace trends, and three days of collaborative breakout and small-group sessions led by experts in education and technology integration.
Many breakout sessions focused on ways to effectively use technology and build community with students during distance learning. Sessions also highlighted specific technology tools, like coding, assessments, and Google classroom, and other sessions focused on ways to address inequities in education.
One teacher noted, “I am so glad to have been a part of this. I came away with so many resources and tools to explore.”
Another key component of TIW included a virtual job shadow. Each educator was paired with a corporate volunteer to discuss their workplace, which allowed educators to learn more about things like workplace culture, technology skills and other skills students will need to be successful in a future career, and how to better prepare their students for the workforce.
Educators also updated a unit plan with strategies and resources they learned during the workshop, giving them a new technology-inspired plan to use this school year.
“TIW is unique because educators are able to immediately apply what they’ve learned as they work on their unit plan during the workshop. Many educators increased their confidence in and knowledge of technology integration methods, which will be key for teaching in a distance learning model this year; this will have a direct and positive impact on their students’ learning,” said BestPrep’s TIW Program Manager, Stephanie Musgrove.
Teachers interested in attending TIW in 2021 can find more information at www.bestprep.org. Registration will open in December, and sponsorships are available. Contact Stephanie Musgrove at smusgrove@bestprep.org for more details.
About BestPrep: BestPrep is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing students with business, career and financial literacy skills through hands-on experiences that inspire success in work and life through seven innovative programs. Since 1976, the organization has served more than 1.7 million Minnesota students and teachers. For more information, visit www.bestprep.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.