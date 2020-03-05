Monticello takes second place in the section tournament

The Magic girls basketball team was ready to take on the number one team in the section, Becker.
Monticello was certainly the under dog.
"Nobody even thought we would make it this far," Head Coach Craig Geyen said. "These girls fight and battle until they can't anymore. That's just what they do."
Becker started the night with the first basket of the game.
Katelyn Lindberg hit a huge three pointer five minutes into the game.
Monticello’s defense and rebounding was keeping Becker at bay.
Becker's Adaline Kent and Julia Bengston were hot on the three point line, so Monticello was looking to shut them down.
The Magic team had a few missed opportunities under the basket, but they kept putting up shots.
The score was 6-4 with 12:58 on the clock, Monticello in the lead.
Madison Katzenberger came into the game and hit a huge three.
Cat Terres had a wicked pass from the elbow to the block giving Morgynn Spears a wide open layup.
Anna Olson was working hard under the basket, earning every rebound, but she couldn’t get open on offense.
Becker was double teaming – and even triple teaming Olson when necessary.
The score was 13-12 with the Magic up and nine minutes left in the first half.
Alayna Manning knocked down a three pointer with six minutes left in the game. Monticello called a timeout.
Lauran Zwack had a long pass down the court to Spears for an easy two points.
Becker pulled away scoring three baskets with no response from Monti.
The score was 28-20 with 3:37 left in the first half.
Manning was sent to the line for a one-and-one, but she couldn’t make it count.
The score at half time was 31-20 with Becker in the lead.
Coach Geyen knew Becker was going to be tough to beat, but he was proud of his team for sticking with it.
"They're a heck of a team and we gave them everything we had," he said. "We never gave up."
Out of the locker room Terres had a nice step back on the block.
Becker was putting up more shots than Monticello and quickly the score was 40-22 with 13:57 left in the game.
Olson scored her first points of the night on the free throw line with 12:50 on the clock.
Olson scored again about a minute later for the Magic.
Again she scored under the basket making that six points for the senior.
Olson was sent to the line and earned one point for Monticello, resulting in a score of 53-29 with nine minutes left on the clock.
Spears picked up two points with a nice assist from Zwack.
Olson kept taking it to the hole to earn her points from the foul line.
Monticello would have to pick it up on defense if they wanted to come back.
The score was 55-32 with 7:25 left in the game.
Zwack dribbled the length of the court for a break-away layup and got fouled on the way down. She shot for two.
Olson scored two more for the Magic and Becker called a timeout with 4:32 on the clock. The scoreboard read 62-38.
Olson added one point from the free-throw line.
With three minutes left in the game Olson was sent to the line again. She added two more points.
Coach Geyen sent in junior varsity players Shelbi McGill, Graycee Roubinek, Grace Kuta, Gabby Bosacker, and Makayla Rose in with two minutes left and the scoreboard reading 67-43.
Sophia Haase was sent in with 16 seconds on the clock and scored one point from the free throw line.
The final score was 71-44, ending Monticello’s season.
Despite not scoring until the second half, Olson still led the team with 15 points.
Spears was up next with 10 points for the night.
Manning and Terres both had four points in the section championship game.
Katelyn Lindberg and Madison Katzenberger both had three points for the Magic.
Zwack and Olivia Hanson both had two points against Becker.
And finally Sophia Haase had one free throw in the final moments of the game as a junior varsity player.
"It' hard to end the season losing, but it's a great group of seniors and we're very fortunate to be able to coach such an outstanding team," Coach Geyen said.
Seniors Anna Olson, Lauran Zwack, Cat Terres, and Alayna Manning all played their hearts out in the final game with Monticello.
"It was an absolute pleasure to coach these seniors," Coach Geyen said. "I tip my hat to these seniors. They've been our heart and soul for the past three years."
