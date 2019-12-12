The Monticello boys basketball doesn’t back down to tough competition. Instead they use it as a way to grow and learn as a team.
For the first game of the season, the Magic went head to head against the three-time defending state champions for class AA – Minnehaha Academy.
The score was 41-80.
They’ve got a star-studded roster with a seven-foot forward Chet Holmgren – who can shine at just about any position on the court, a young Donovan Smith who has been huge in advancing the score, and Jalen Suggs who is a strong leader who averages 30 points per game and is looking to play basketball and football for the gophers next year.
All that to say, the Monticello team worked hard in practice, came out and played hard and executed regardless of the final score.
Monticello kept Minnehaha to 80 points and head coach Bridge Tusler was proud of the defense.
“We threw multiple people at their key players,” Tusler said. “Our game plan was to execute our defense, offensive schemes, and take care of the ball.”
Austin Wetter had an amazing game with 15 points, and went 100 percent from the free throw line with six extra points.
The team as a whole had 8 steals and kept things consistent on defense.
Wyatt Sawatzke was up next with 5 points – adding to their stellar percentage from the line.
The team was 12-15 counting free throws.
Though Minnehaha came out on top, the boys fought hard and kept their eyes focused on the big picture.
“We played as a team,” Coach Tusler said. “It’s a completely different team than last year and we are growing together, getting better one day at a time.”
