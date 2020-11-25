Monticello takes first loss of the season against Sartell-St. Stephen, but ends on a high note

Monticello volleyball season came to an end on Friday, Nov. 20 with a conference championship and a 10-1 record.
The Magic fell to Sartell-St. Stephen on Thursday, Nov. 19 breaking their perfect record and ended their season on a win against Brainerd on Friday, Nov. 20.
In the first set against Sartell-St. Stephen Monticello came out on top 27-25.
In the second set the roles were reversed and Sartell-St. Stephen won 27-25.
In the third set Monticello took a dive losing 25-6.
Sartell-St. Stephen came out on top again in the fourth set 25-18.
That was the Magic’s first loss of the season.
Monticello came out strong against Brainerd on Friday and took the lead in the first set 25-17.
The second set was 25-18 with Brainerd coming out on top.
Monticello didn’t let that happen again, The third set was 25-21 with the Magic up and the fourth and final set Monticello took the victory 25-17.
