Monticello takes first loss of the season against Sartell-St. Stephen, but ends on a high note

Monticello volleyball season came to an end on Friday, Nov. 20 with a conference championship and a 10-1 record.

The Magic fell to Sartell-St. Stephen on Thursday, Nov. 19 breaking their perfect record and ended their season on a win against Brainerd on Friday, Nov. 20.

In the first set against Sartell-St. Stephen Monticello came out on top 27-25.

In the second set the roles were reversed and Sartell-St. Stephen won 27-25.

In the third set Monticello took a dive losing 25-6.

Sartell-St. Stephen came out on top again in the fourth set 25-18.

That was the Magic’s first loss of the season.

Monticello came out strong against Brainerd on Friday and took the lead in the first set 25-17.

The second set was 25-18 with Brainerd coming out on top.

Monticello didn’t let that happen again, The third set was 25-21 with the Magic up and the fourth and final set Monticello took the victory 25-17.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

