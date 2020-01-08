Monticello swims to Spring Lake Park

Jacob Biard’s second-place finish in the 500 freestyle and four third-place finishes from his teammates helped pace the Monticello High School boys swimming team to a fourth-place finish at the Panther Invite Saturday, Jan. 4 in Spring Lake Park.
The Magic’s 362 points trailed only first-place Elk River (496), Buffalo-Maple Lake (462.5), and host Spring Lake Park (433).
Biard’s time of 5:16:54 in the 500 freestyle was only about six seconds shy of the first-place finish that went to Buffalo’s Dakota Malwitz and his time of 5:10.34. Biard’s Monticello teammate, Tyler Sampson finished just nine seconds behind Biard with a fourth-place time of 5:25.63.
Monticello opened with a third-place finish in the 200 yard medley relay when Magic swimmers Issac VanHoorik, Clay Megaw, Tanner Branson and Biard crossed the finish line with a time of 1:48.34. The relay team was just four seconds behind first-place Elk River. The Monticello team of Hunter Simard, Carter Olson, Hunter South and Bo Dahlheimer finished in 10th place.
In the 200 freestyle, Biard was Monticello’s top finisher with a time of 1:56.39 that was good for third place. Biard was just .38 seconds out of second place, which went to Elk River’s Sam Binsfeld. Buffalo’s Troy Giddings finished first with a time of 1:54.55. Monti’s Tyler Sampson finished sixth in the event. Sawyer McCalla finished 10th.
Monticello also posted third-place finishes in 1 meter diving and 100 backstroke. Dakotah Parker’s dive of 394.30 trailed only Sam Hlavachek of Elk River and first-place diver Quincy Kabe of Buffalo. In the 100 backstroke, Issac Van Hoorik’s third-place time of 1:00.94 was just .32 seconds behind Elk River’s Issac Kapsner and 1.64 seconds behind Buffalo’s first-place finisher Nick Starcevich.
Hunter Simard was Monticello’s top finisher in the 200 IM, finishing seventh with a time of 2:18.17. Clay Megaw finished 10th. In the 50 freestyle, Carter Olson’s 12th-place finish was tops for the Magic.
In the 100 butterfly, Tanner Branson was the first Magic swimmer across the finish line with a time of 1:01.12 and a seventh-place finish. In the 100 freestyle, Isaac VanHoorik’s time of 52.07 was good for fourth place and 1.02 seconds from a second-place finish. Sawyer McCalla’s time of 54.69 was good for eighth place.
Monticello put up another good relay showing in the 200 freestyle relay, where the team of Tanner Branson, Carter Olson, Sawyer McCalla and Tyler Sampson combined for a time of 1:38.40 and a fourth-place finish in the event. In the 400 freestle relay, the Magic put up another fourth-place finish with a score of 3:37.10 from the relay team of Jacob iard, Sawyer McCalla, Tyler Sampson, and Issac VanHoorik.
In the 100 yard breaststroke, Clay Megaw finished fourth with a time of 1:07.75. Megaw was about four seconds behind first place Sam Hlavachek of Elk River.
The Magic swim at Mississippi 8 Conference rivals Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 9 and at Cambridge on Thursday, Jan. 16. The swimmers compete in true team sections Saturday, Jan. 18 at Hutchinson.
Monticello 96, Princeton 85
The Monticello High School boys swimming team earned seven first-place finishes to beat Princeton 96-85 Thursday, Jan. 2 at Princeton High School.
The Magic swam its way to a 96-60 lead over the Tigers and did not earn points in the final two events as it went into exhibition competition because Princeton couldn’t earn enough points to win the meet.
For Monticello, the 200 medley relay team of Isaac Vanhoorik, Clay Megaw, Tanner Branson, and Carter Olson finished first with a time of 1:50.38.
Jacob Biard and Tyler Sampson turned in a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle with times of 1:56.04 and 2:01.29 respectively.
In the 200 IM, Hunter Simard was the top Magic swimmer with a second-place time of 2:19.99. He missed first plave by .42 seconds.
In the 50 freestyle, it was VanHoorik with a first-place time of 23;57.
Dakotah Parker took the diving honors with a first-place dive with a score of 245.10.
In the 100 butterfly, the Magic earned another second place with Tanner Branson’s 1:02.05 taking honors as Monticello’s top time in the event.
Isaac VanHoorik’s 52.92 took first in the 100 freestyle; Tyler Sampson’s time of 5:25.59 was best in the 500 freestyle and the team of Branson, VanHoorik, Sampson and Biard took first in the 200 relay with a time of 1:38.04.
In the backstroke, Hunter Simard finished second with a time of 1:05.64.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.