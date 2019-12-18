Monticello swims to first success of the season

he Monticello Magic boys swimming team dove into the season on Thursday, Dec. 12 in their home pool against Cambridge-Isanti.
Head Coach Dirk Westveer said the team has been working hard in practice, but with this being the first swim of the season, it’s more of a learning experience than anything else.
“We don’t do anything special to prepare for dual meets,” Westveer said. “Divers are working hard on new dives and newbies are learning the sport and getting in shape.”
Though the team is young and learning, they still pulled out a win against Cambridge-Isanti.
Isaac VanHoorik, Carter Olson, Tanner Branson, and Sawyer McCalla, made a splash in the first event – the 200 medley relay. They took first place with a time of 1:51.26.
Junior, Jacob Biard hit the water next with another first place title for the Magic in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.44. Jason Jones and Rocco Vasoli took second and third with times of 2:30.32 and 2:41.81.
Clay Megaw was up next in the 200 IM and blew the competition away with a time of 2:26.20. No one was even close.
Olson and Bransen were up again in the 50 free and earned themselves first and second place. Olson had a time of 25.30 and Bransen had a time of 25:31 just trailing.
Parker Dakotah and MJ Arns dove in next for the Magic in first and second place. Dakotah received a 258.95 and Arns earned a 166.40 off the diving board.
Dakotah was having a great night with stunning time scores.
“We had many personal bests which doesn’t happen much at the beginning of the season,” Coach Westveer said. “Dakotah Parker was very close to his best score and won diving by almost 100 points as he is a dominating performer.”
And just like that, the Monticello team had won the first five events of the meet.
“I think the guys did a great job of not worrying about the opponent and the race, but concentrating on swimming their race,” Coach Westveer said.
They fell in the 100 fly and were back to winning again in the 100 free.
Van Hoorik took first with a time of 53.23, it was like he was floating across the water.
In the ever more challenging 500 free, Biard came out on top with a time of 5:21.59. Tyler Sampson came in second with a time of 5:30.56 and Paul Fasen came in third with a time of 5:59.66.
Olson, Bransen, Sampson, and Biard team up for the 200 relay receiving first place in 1:40.91.
The Magic fell in the 100 back, 100 breast, and the 400 relay, but still managed to pull out the win 98-73.
The Magic hit the pool next, against strong opponent Sartell on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Sartell High School.
