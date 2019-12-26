Monticello swimming falls to Buffalo but individuals shine through

The swimming team took on the mighty Buffalo and just missed the mark.
Head Coach Dirk Westveer, said his team pulled out their best.
“We swam well and ran into a very good Buffalo team,” Coach Westveer said.
To start the meet the boys swam the 200 medley relay.
Isaac Van Hoorik, Clay Megaw, Tanner Branson, and Jacob Biard earned first place with a time of 1:47.21.
The Bison took first in the 200 free, but Biard (1:57.40) and Tyler Sampson (2:00.49) came in second and third.
The magic shined in the 200 IM. Megaw came in second with a time of 2:20.59 and Hunter Simard finished behind him 10 seconds later.
“Our best swims were the IM and breaststroke and most notable was the time drops by sophomore Clay Megaw and 8th grader Jason Jones,” Coach Westveer said.
Branson took second place in the 100 fly in 1:01.40.
VanHoorik was at it again in the 100 free with a second place finish and a time of 52.86.
Buffalo took the first place slot in the 500 free, but Biard was in a close second with a time of 5:19.13.
VanHoorik, Carter Olson, Sawyer McCalla, and Branson took third place in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:39.44.
In the 100 backstroke the Magic swimmers VanHoorik (1:03.75), Hunter Simard (1:05.59), and Dakotah Parker (1:08.96) took second through fourth place.
Monticello was quick in the 100 breaststroke.
Megaw was first in 1:05.39, Olson was second in 1:11.89, and Jason Jones earned third in 1:12.40.
In the final event, the 400 free relay, Monti took second place with swimmers McCalla, Sampson, Simard, and Biard with a time of 3:41.36.
The boys will make a splash on Thursday, Jan. 2 against Princeton at 6 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
