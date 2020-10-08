You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello swimmers defeat Cambridge-Isanti in a close 98-80 finish

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Monticello girls swimming team hasn’t lost a single meet yet this season.

They added another win versus Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Oct. 1, 98-80.

In the 200 medley relay Monticello took the lead 12-2 coming in first, second, and third place with times of 2:01.05, 2:03.07, and 2:12.39.

Lorna Belchak, Rose Urick, Abigail Johnson, and McKenna Biegler came first; Summer Olson, Alexis Welle, Julia Danielson, and Hadley Branson came second; and Sampson, Katie Moran, McKenna Stachowski and Hodnefield came third.

In the 200 free Elsie Anselment came in first place with a time of 2:12.11 and Adrienne Yender came in second place with a time of 2:17.83.

The score was 24-6.

Belchak took another first-place swim in the 200 IM with a time of 2:26.14.

Branson was next with a time of 2:31.18.

The score was now 36-10.

In the 50 free Biegler swam a first place time of 27.06 for Monticello making the score 45-17.

Macey Morgan came first in diving scoring a 174.10.

Cambridge-Isanti took the next three time slots, resulting in a score of 52-26 after diving was completed.

Next up was the 100 fly.

Johnson (1:06.72), Stachowski (1:08.45), and Olson (1:08.56) took first through third place.

The score was 65-29 with the Magic taking a pretty solid lead.

In the 100 free Biegler came in first place with a speedy time of 58.58. Yender was next with a time of 1:01.40 making the score 75-35.

In the 500 free Anselment (5:48.69) came first, Serayna Greenwaldt (6:05.71) came second, and Branson (6:05.94) was in third place.

Olson, Jade Kopff, Danielson, and Anselment teamed up for a first place time of 1:51.54.

The score was now 98-42.

Cambridge-Isanti took the top time slots in the 100 back stroke, 100 breast stroke, and the 400 relay making the final score closer than expected for Monticello.

Monticello defeated Cambridge-Isanti 98-80.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

Load comments