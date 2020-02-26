Monticello swim/dive sends individuals to state

The Monticello boys swimming and diving team has had a very successful season and is currently 4-4 over all.
They’re number one in the Mississippi 8 conference and competed against seven teams in the Section 3A Meet on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Magic came in third place as a team.
Head Coach Dirk Westveer wasn’t pleased with third place, but he was happy with his 11 state qualifiers.
“We set our goals high at the beginning of the season, but we were up against some tough competition,” Coach Westveer said. “We always have a handful of guys go to state so I’m excited about that.”
Carter Olson, Hunter Simard, Sawyer McCalla, Tyler Sampson, Isaac VanHoorik, Tanner Branson, Jacob Biard, Clay Megaw, Dakotah Parker, Martin J. Arns, and Paul Fasen will all compete in the state meet.
The Magic went up against Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Hutchinson, Willmar, Princeton, St. Cloud Apollo, and Montevideo, at the Hutchinson Middle School.
In each event, first through third place swimmers qualified for state.
The boys put up an excellent fight in the pool and sent multiple individuals to the Minnesota Swim/Dive State Meet taking place on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The meet started with the 200-yard medley relay where Hunter Simard, Tanner Branson, Clay Megaw, and Carter Olson took third place with a time of 1:45.65.
In the 200-yard freestyle Jacob Biard qualified for state and took third place over all with a time of 1:51.45. Tyler Sampson wasn’t far behind earning fifth place with a time of 1:54.01. Paul Fasen was up next for the Magic in eighth place with a time of 1:56.89.
In the 200-yard IM Simard came in sixth place with a time of 2:14.34.
In the 50-yard freestyle Isaac VanHoorik (23.37) and Tanner Branson (23.54) took fourth and seventh place.
Dakotah Parker took first place in diving scoring a 470.50 advancing to state for his second time. He blew everyone out of the water with the second place diver scoring a 419.75.
“I know what to expect now so, I’m feeling very confident,” Parker said.
Parker said that he’s taking some advice from his fellow swimmer Tyler Sampson.
“Sampson tells me all the time, you can be cocky, but not too cocky,” Parker said. “So, I kind of want to show off this year.”
The next event was the 100-yard butterfly. Branson finished the race in fifth place with a time of 57.38.
In the 100-yard freestyle VanHoorik was at it again finishing in sixth place with a time of 51.12.
Monticello did very well in the 500-yard freestyle.
Tyler Sampson earned second place with a time of 5:09.22, Jacob Biard earned third place with a time of 5:11.84, and Paul Fasen earned seventh place with a time of 5:21.76.
Sampson, being a senior who has never been to state, is especially excited to be going.
“I’ve always loved swimming and I’m just excited to be going with my teammates,” Sampson said.
Sampson also joked about being particularly excited to receive the state sweatshirt for his first time.
Branson, Biard, Olson, and VanHoorik took third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.20.
In the 100-yard backstroke Simard was the only Magic swimmer to place. He took sixth place over all with a time of 1:01.48.
Megaw took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:03.05. Olson was next in fifth place earning a time of 1:07.90. Jason Jones came in seventh place with a time of 1:08.40.
Next was the 400-yard freestyle relay. Biard, Fasen, Sampson, and VanHoorik came in third place with a time of 3:25.97 to close out the meet.
Biard will be competing in four events at state compared to last year, just competing in one.
“It’s nice to know that the work I’ve put in this season has really paid off,” the junior said. “I’m going to go out there and try my best and see what happens.”
Coach Westveer seconded that.
“I want everyone to just do their best and not get so caught up and nervous that they can’t enjoy it,” Coach said. “We’re here making memories of a lifetime, so I want them to have fun.”
1. Hutchinson: 449
2. Willmar: 420
3. Monticello: 396
4. Princeton: 197
5. St. Cloud Apollo: 191
6. Montevideo: 181
7. Dassel-Cokato: 164
Diving will start at noon on Thursday, Feb. 27 in the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
